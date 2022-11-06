MQS Management LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

