MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,509 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.