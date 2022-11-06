MQS Management LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $127.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

