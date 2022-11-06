MQS Management LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $145.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

