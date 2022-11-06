MQS Management LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

