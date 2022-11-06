MQS Management LLC Sells 7,209 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

