MQS Management LLC Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,777 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 488,572 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 380,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ADT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.25 and a beta of 1.83.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -350.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

