MQS Management LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

AMX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

