MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $179.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

