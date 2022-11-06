MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 519,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 299,317 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

