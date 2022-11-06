MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 26.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $183.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,910. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

