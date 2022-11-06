MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $24,351,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

