MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 904.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $460.91 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day moving average is $438.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $6,456,018. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

