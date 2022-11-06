M&T Bank Corp Acquires 247,257 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,257 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.