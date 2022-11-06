M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,050 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

