M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sun Communities by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 147,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Recommended Stories

