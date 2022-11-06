M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,130 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

