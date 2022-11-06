M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

