M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,567 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

