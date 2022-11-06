M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,908 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

