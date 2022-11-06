M&T Bank Corp Buys 81,343 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

