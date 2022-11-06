M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2,275.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 25.89%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.