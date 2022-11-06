M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,528,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

