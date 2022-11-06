M&T Bank Corp Has $4.42 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after purchasing an additional 316,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

