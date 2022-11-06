M&T Bank Corp Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 979.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

