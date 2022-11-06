M&T Bank Corp Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $11,256,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,055,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.37 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

