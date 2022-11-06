M&T Bank Corp Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

