M&T Bank Corp Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,335,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NYSE A opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

