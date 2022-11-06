M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Exelon by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 920,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after purchasing an additional 174,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

EXC opened at $37.18 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

