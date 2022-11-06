M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of VTR opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

