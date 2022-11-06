M&T Bank Corp Purchases 150 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $579.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.86 and its 200 day moving average is $580.21.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Cfra lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.58.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

