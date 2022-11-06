M&T Bank Corp Purchases 15,639 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

