M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,180 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

