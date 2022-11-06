M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.72) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.09) to GBX 4,160 ($48.10) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.27) to GBX 5,430 ($62.78) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

