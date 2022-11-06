M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of HUM stock opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.55. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.71.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

