M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,764 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $258.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

