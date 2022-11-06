M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,745 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About HDFC Bank

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.