National Bank Financial Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$100.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $63.94.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
