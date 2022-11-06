National Bank Financial Trims Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Target Price to C$4.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.
