National Bankshares Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.57.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market cap of C$179.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
