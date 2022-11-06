National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,484,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,734 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,378,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.07 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $299,965. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

