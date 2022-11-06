Natura &Co (NTCO) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion $194.19 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $3.81 billion $311.37 million 39.88

Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s peers have a beta of 33.21, meaning that their average share price is 3,221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Natura &Co Competitors -39.54% 21.44% -4.38%

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natura &Co Competitors 126 966 1028 25 2.44

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Natura &Co’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than its peers.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

