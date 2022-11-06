Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Up 1.3 %

NNI opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 28.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.