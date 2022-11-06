Nestlé S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nestlé in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

