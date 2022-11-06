Newmont Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

