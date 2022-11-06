Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.72.

NYSE NEM opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

