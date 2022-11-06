News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of News stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

