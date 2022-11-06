Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nintendo by 28.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $546,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

