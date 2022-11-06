Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 173 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $371.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

