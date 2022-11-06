Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,194 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Okta by 412.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Stephens cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

